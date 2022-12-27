Kaun Sees Himself As The “Common Denominator” Of STP And The Embassy

In a recent WrestleZone interview, Kaun talked about his history with Shane Taylor Promotions and The Embassy and who he would like to work with in the future (h/t to Fightful). The wrestler also mentioned his earlier (and now realized) goal of teaming with Prince Nana, potentially setting the stage for an eventual choice of faction. You can find a few highlights from Kaun and watch the full interview below.

On the future possibilities of reuniting with STP: “I feel like the cliche is, ‘Never say never,’ right. You don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. It’s funny because people will ask me about that, and then, ‘Oh, who do you like to work with more?’ I’m like, well, if you look at it this way, I’m the common denominator in both groups that have held championship gold. So there’s something about me, being this Cambodian prince, this athlete that’s gonna be one of the best of all time, that they wanna fight for me and my intention of who I should be working with. It was great working with STP, but I’ve also had a dream to work with Prince Nana.”

On his history with Prince Nana: “I messaged him two years ago. He reached out to me, and he was like, ‘Hey, I love to see what you’re doing out there. I respect the work.’ When I got to meet him in person and catch up with him, I was like, man, this is meant to be. We’re both princes, you have the Ashanti part, I’m Cameroonian. This is super exciting, and it’s a new experience. The Embassy has so much rich history in Ring of Honor. Why would I want not to be a part of that?”