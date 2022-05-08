Kaun Confirms That He’s Signed To AEW and ROH

In an interview with the Jobber Tears podcast (via Post Wrestling), Kaun confirmed that he has signed with both ROH and AEW, after he and his partner Toa Liona appeared at Supercard of Honor last month. The two are managed by Tully Blanchard, along with Brian Cage.

He said: “It’s interesting, right? [Being on this current journey without Shane Taylor Promotions] This is a business, so after my time [in ROH came to an end], it was like what’s next in store for me? And I took the opportunity with AEW. I look at that as a step up and then you go there and you find out you’re [a part] of Ring of Honor and it’s like, oh that’s cool… it’s different though. I think for me… I have a contract, so, I’m excited.“