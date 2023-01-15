Kaun on the Formation of The Embassy, Working With Toa Liona

– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, ROH talent Kaun discussed working with Toa Liona, the formation of The Embassy, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kaun on Toa Liona: “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw each other at a few of the Dark [tapings] that we did and I remember saying ‘I wanna talk to this guy, he wrestles the way I like to wrestle. Big dude, doesn’t do too much. Good pace, I wanna talk to them.’ So we actually both got flown to DC at the same time and we just kind of hit it off and we had a three hour conversation. Then Tony [Khan] wanted to talk to both of us at the same time and he was like ‘You know what, I’m gonna sign both of you guys, I want you guys to be in a tag team.’ The irony, we just had this great conversation and we’re actually pretty similar and we have the same mindset and motivations in wrestling so it just kind of worked out that way.”

Kaun on finding out about the the formation of The Embassy: “Pretty much day of, a lot of shuffling was happening that day. Again, there’s irony in this because I remember messaging Prince Nana on Twitter like two years prior and I was like ‘Hey man, I’ve always been a fan of yours.’ Then he was like ‘Hey man, I’m a fan of yours. Hopefully we get to work together someday.’ Then seeing him and [talking about] the conversation we had when I had first started wrestling. It’s kind of like that meme where it’s like look at us, look at us, here we go. Then meeting Brian, again, like the same motivations and minds of three big body guys who all workout together, like this is gonna be a lot of fun.”