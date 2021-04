Kay Lee Ray Hits 600 Days As NXT UK Women’s Champion

Kay Lee Ray hit a milestone in her NXT Women’s title reign as she hit 600 days as the champion today. She won the title back on August 31, 2019, defeating Toni Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff.

She wrote about the achievement on Twitter: “600 days. Wanna fight about it? #FOREVERCHAMPION #NXTUK #WWE #WWEUK @WWE #NXT #WWENXT”