Kay Lee Ray On What Meiko Satomura Brings to NXT UK, Praises Xia Brookside & Amale

Kay Lee Ray is a big fan of what Meiko Satomura is doing for the women of NXT UK. The NXT UK Women’s Champion spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview, and you can check out the highlights below:

On what Satomura brings to the brand: “Everything. She brings everything to NXT UK.”

On Satomura helping the women’s division become stronger: “I’ve seen the girls, they’re in awe of her. Like, everything she says, everything she does there, they’re picking up everything, they’re learning everything and this division’s going to get stronger. I’ve said, since I’ve been champion, I’ve seen hunger in their eyes and it’s scary because she’s feeding that. She’s making them better and our division is going to be SO strong, it is so strong already but it’s just growing and these girls are seeing the potential that that can happen here and they’re taken it and running with it and Meiko’s only fueling that fire here.”

On which talent could have a lot of success in the future: “Oh, good question! I’ve got two in mind, I’m going to go with two just now and they’ve got a match coming up. So this could be a really good shout and the two of them are hungry, and I’m going to go with two girls here. The two of them are hungry, the two of them are fiery and they could take over this company and it’s Xia Brookside and Amale. They two right now, I see it. I see when they pass, I see it in training and I see that drive that they have and I think we could get some very big things from them two.”