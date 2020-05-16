wrestling / News
Kazarian Joins Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing
– AEW has announced SCU member Kazarian as the seventh entrance for the Casino Ladder Match at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event. Kazarian joins the field that also includes Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Scorpio Sky, Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana and Darby Allin. There are still three spots remaining.
AEW Double or Nothing is set for Saturday, may 23 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The card will be available live on pay-per-view on major cable and satellite providers. It will also be streamed on Bleacher Report Live and FITE TV for international viewers.
Your seventh entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @FrankieKazarian.
Is he your pick to take the win?
Order Double or Nothing on Sat, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/2Edig0XCoc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 16, 2020
