Kazuchika Okada Comments on black-ish Referencing Wrestle Kingdom Match
February 18, 2020 | Posted by
ABC’s black-ish mined NJPW Wrestle Kingdom for a gag, and Kazuchika Okada has responded to the clip. The ABC series shared a clip online where Dre (Anthony AndersON) throws a game remote at the wall in frustration, which knocks down a poster and reveals a hole behind the wall. When he asks his sons what happens, they admit that they were trying to recreate Okada’s Wrestle Kingdom 9 match against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
The series shared out a clip of the scene on Twitter, which prompted a response from Okada as you can see below:
…Accidents happen? 😬 #blackish pic.twitter.com/GWhwxdBl9r
— black-ish (@blackishabc) February 18, 2020
Thanks for the shout out @blackishabc https://t.co/Rj2r42QTtK
— オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) February 18, 2020
