Kazuchika Okada Comments on black-ish Referencing Wrestle Kingdom Match

ABC’s black-ish mined NJPW Wrestle Kingdom for a gag, and Kazuchika Okada has responded to the clip. The ABC series shared a clip online where Dre (Anthony AndersON) throws a game remote at the wall in frustration, which knocks down a poster and reveals a hole behind the wall. When he asks his sons what happens, they admit that they were trying to recreate Okada’s Wrestle Kingdom 9 match against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The series shared out a clip of the scene on Twitter, which prompted a response from Okada as you can see below: