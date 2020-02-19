wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Comments on black-ish Referencing Wrestle Kingdom Match

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

ABC’s black-ish mined NJPW Wrestle Kingdom for a gag, and Kazuchika Okada has responded to the clip. The ABC series shared a clip online where Dre (Anthony AndersON) throws a game remote at the wall in frustration, which knocks down a poster and reveals a hole behind the wall. When he asks his sons what happens, they admit that they were trying to recreate Okada’s Wrestle Kingdom 9 match against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The series shared out a clip of the scene on Twitter, which prompted a response from Okada as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black-ish, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Wrestle Kingdom 9, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading