Kazuchika Okada Will Be A Free Agent Tomorrow, Merchandise Pulled From Pro Wrestling Tees

Kazuchika Okada will become a free agent tomorrow as his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire. NJPW and Pro Wrestling Tees are set to pull official merchandise tomorrow, so today is the last day to order.

PWInsider reports that the belief is that Okada will be going to AEW, in part due to his friendship with the Young Bucks. During Okada’s time in TNA, Okada and the Bucks became friends and they helped him out when most in the company left him on his own. They helped with living, traveling and working in America. Okada is said to be loyal to the pair since then.

Either way, Okada will be represented by Barry Bloom for contract negotiations. Bloom was with Okada when he wrestled for TNA in Las Vegas recently. There are currently no talks between Okada and TNA and he’s not believed to be returning there. If there were any talks with WWE, they were not “any great length of depth.”