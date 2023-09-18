Kazuchika Okada: ‘I Don’t Give A Damn About Impact’

In an interview with NJPW following the latest Road to Destruction event, Kazuchika Okada said he doesn’t care if the relationship between New Japan and Impact has improved. Things used to be icy between the two companies, related to, in part, to how TNA booked talents like Okada. When Okada was on excursion in 2010-11, he worked for Impact, eventually becoming Okato and getting booked sparingly.

He said (via Fightful): “IMPACT Wrestling? Give me a break. There’s not a promotion I hate more in this world! But I was a pretty big Motor City fan back in the day. A little while back, we faced them in a tag three-way. I know exactly how good they are, but this is a three-on-three NEVER six-man match, and we’re walking in champions. Being the face of NJPW, I can say that I hate…Actually, I don’t give a damn about IMPACT. Who I really hated was TNA.“