Kazuchika Okada On His Upcoming NJPW Golden Series Match With Tetsuya Naito, His Rise In NJPW

In a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kazuchika Okada discussed his rivalry with Tetsuya Naito, their upcoming Golden Series match, and much more. You can read his comments (translated by Chris Charlton) below.

Kazuchika Okada on main eventing three Wrestle Kingdom shows: “So, at this point, there’s no bowing down to the pressure. It’s a different environment physically and mentally, but as a pro wrestler, he came into the business wanting to be in that spot and be in the main event and wrestle in the Tokyo Dome. That’s the position that was a dream situation. His mission and responsibility is to live up to fan expectations. He was able to have two great matches in the main event in the Tokyo Dome, then get to wrestle legends [on Night 3]. So, it was a great opportunity to grow as a wrestler. All in all, it was a positive experience.”

On his rivalry with Tetsuya Naito and their upcoming Golden Series match: “The easy answer is both of us have become older the past few years. [We] wrestled 10 years ago in Korakuen Hall for the 40th anniversary, and now, we’re coming close to the 50th anniversary. Back then, [we] were in our 20s. Now, you’re gonna see the culmination over the last 10 years, not just as professional wrestlers, but in terms of characters, personalities, and psychology. You’re gonna see all of that come together and the fans are gonna see a match that is kind of the culmination of what started a decade ago.”

On his rise in NJPW and why he doesn’t get nervous in high-pressure situations: “So even now, people ask him, ‘Don’t you ever get nervous?’ It’s because he was in the position that he was in that he doesn’t get nervous in the situation he’s in now. Nobody will teach you experience in a wrestling school and nobody will teach you that in the classroom. It’s something you have to be in those spots yourself and you have to be in that sink or swim situation. As it happens, he was able to swim and it was because of that experience back then 10 years ago that he is where he is at today that he can perform at the level he can perform at.”

