Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito Appear At Pro Wrestling NOAH Show
NJPW invaded Pro Wrestling NOAH’s show on Sunday, with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito showing up to set up the promotions’ crossover show. As you can see below, Okada and Naito appeared at NOAH’s show this morning, with Okada attacking GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya and then cutting a promo hyping their match at the February 21st NOAH x NJPW “Last” Love show.
Naito appeared earlier in the show and confronted Keiji Mutoh. The two will face off in the latter’s retirement match at the crossover event.
【🔴LIVE配信中】
GREAT VOYAGE 2023 in OSAKA
⚡ビッグサプライズ⚡
2.21 #武藤敬司 の引退試合の相手 #内藤哲也 が
NOAHのリングに襲来💥
放送席の武藤敬司に宣戦布告🔥
「武藤敬司に完勝し、悔しい思いをしながらリングを降りてもらいますよ。」#日本プロレス史上最大の夜#MutoFinal#noah_ghc
— ABEMA格闘TIMES (@Abema_Fight) February 12, 2023
【🚨速報＆緊急事態🚨】
NOAH大阪大会#清宮海斗 のマイク後に#オカダ・カズチカ が乱入⚡
2.21 東京ドームで
対戦要求し続けてきた清宮に
突如レインメーカー炸裂💥
「お前らに、絶望を味合わせてやる！」
2.21王者同士の一戦、ついに実現へ！#日本プロレス史上最大の夜#MutoFinal#noah_ghc
— ABEMA格闘TIMES (@Abema_Fight) February 12, 2023