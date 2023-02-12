Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito Appear At Pro Wrestling NOAH Show

NJPW invaded Pro Wrestling NOAH’s show on Sunday, with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito showing up to set up the promotions’ crossover show. As you can see below, Okada and Naito appeared at NOAH’s show this morning, with Okada attacking GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya and then cutting a promo hyping their match at the February 21st NOAH x NJPW “Last” Love show.

Naito appeared earlier in the show and confronted Keiji Mutoh. The two will face off in the latter’s retirement match at the crossover event.