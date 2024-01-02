– NJPW released its latest installment of its Wrestle Kingdom 18 video series, featuring Kazuchika Okada discussing his upcoming rematch against AEW star Bryan Danielson. He stated the following on the matchup being his 20th anniversary and how much time he has left in his career. Okada stated the following (via Fightful):

“I debuted in 2004, so this is my 20th anniversary. I’ve come this far, no big injuries and that’s great. But I think I have less than 10 more years right at the very top. So on the way to my 30th anniversary, I have to make every day count. It’ll be a bit sad to have my 20th anniversary without a belt, so I want a singles belt around my waist in 2024. I have a lot of dreams, and the biggest is to further professional wrestling. I want more people to know how great wrestling is. To do that, I have to keep having great matches and bring them to people all over the world.”

Okada faces Danielson on Thursday, January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 18. The event will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will be broadcast live on NJPW World.