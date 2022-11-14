Kazuchika Okada Has a Voice Cameo In Black Adam Japanese Dub, Wants a Match With The Rock

Kazuchika Okada has a voice acting cameo on the Japanese dub of The Rock’s Black Adam, and says that he’d like a match with The Great One. The NJPW star was at an event promoting the December 2nd release of the DCEU film in Japan, which he has a brief voice appearance in, and during the event he expressed interest in a match with Rock.

NJPW’s Japanese site has an article recapping the event, in which Okada said (per POST Wrestling):