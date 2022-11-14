wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Has a Voice Cameo In Black Adam Japanese Dub, Wants a Match With The Rock

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

Kazuchika Okada has a voice acting cameo on the Japanese dub of The Rock’s Black Adam, and says that he’d like a match with The Great One. The NJPW star was at an event promoting the December 2nd release of the DCEU film in Japan, which he has a brief voice appearance in, and during the event he expressed interest in a match with Rock.

NJPW’s Japanese site has an article recapping the event, in which Okada said (per POST Wrestling):

“I think we can have a match… Well, as a fellow pro wrestler, I’d like to have a match with him [Dwayne Johnson].”

