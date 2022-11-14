wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Has a Voice Cameo In Black Adam Japanese Dub, Wants a Match With The Rock
Kazuchika Okada has a voice acting cameo on the Japanese dub of The Rock’s Black Adam, and says that he’d like a match with The Great One. The NJPW star was at an event promoting the December 2nd release of the DCEU film in Japan, which he has a brief voice appearance in, and during the event he expressed interest in a match with Rock.
NJPW’s Japanese site has an article recapping the event, in which Okada said (per POST Wrestling):
“I think we can have a match… Well, as a fellow pro wrestler, I’d like to have a match with him [Dwayne Johnson].”
「映画館に『ブラックアダム』の雨が降るぞー!」
12/2(金)公開！ドウェイン・ジョンソン主演・超大作のジャパンプレミアにオカダ・カズチカ選手が登場!
ロック様との対戦に興味!? 吹き替え版で“声優”に挑戦! 天龍さんとの最“恐”エピソードも披露!
報告
⇒https://t.co/RoHyLCGuyV#ブラックアダム pic.twitter.com/rT1gUhjNi9
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) November 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH
- Cody Rhodes Comments on Getting Booed in AEW: ‘I Was a Heel. The Fans Were Amazing’