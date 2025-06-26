KC Navarro Weighs In On ‘Unbelievable’ Experience At WWE NXT

KC Navarro recently opened up about his experience appearing on NXT alongside AJ Francis. The First Class members appeared on the June 3rd episode of NXT to help Trick Williams retain the TNA World Championship against Mike Sanatana, and then appeared again on the June 17th episode. Navarro weighed in on the experience during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, noting that it very quickly came together.

“Man, it was definitely an experience (to be on WWE TV),” Navarro said (per Fightful). “It all happened very, very fast. One minute, you’re supposed to be accompanying your partner on Under Siege to then you’re on the pay-per-view in his match and then you find out that you’re going to NXT. It was pretty unbelievable. Sorry Mike Santana, not sorry.”

He continued, “But, definitely ready to go back again. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to compete because I dislocated my knee. But I believe I’m gonna be back, I’m gonna be stronger, I’m gonna be good and then when I come back NXT — because I saw something last night on NXT that they said Ricky Saints is blessing fans so, I’m gonna have to talk to Ricky Saints about that because I’m not gonna let that fly.”

Navarro will team with AJ Francis to be part of a TNA World Tag Team Title Ladder match at TNA Slammiversary, which takes place on July 20th.