Keiji Muto On Possibility Of NOAH Working With WWE After ABEMA Deal

WWE is set to air on ABEMA in Japan staring next month, and Keiji Muto says it’s possible it could lead to something between WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH. It was reported on Thursday that WWE signed a deal with ABEMA to air Raw, Smackdown, and PPVs starting next month, and Muto spoke with BBM Sports Japan about the possibility of the deal leading to something more with NOAH.

“NOAH is also ABEMA, right? It is a member of the Cyber Agent Group,” Muto said. “Now WWE is also ABEMA, so there is a possibility that something will be born between WWE and NOAH. Okay, next time, I’ll build that bridge. I’ll buy Triple H some sushi, and I’ll bring the receipt to ABEMA. Wrestling is all about connecting the dots to the lines.”

To be clear, there’s no word as of yet regarding whether any such deal will come to pass.