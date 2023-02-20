Keiji Muto Say He’s Still Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Final Match

NJPW1972.com reports that a press conference was held earlier today for Keiji Muto’s last match, which will be against Tetsuya Naito. The match happens tomorrow in the Tokyo Dome. During the conference, Muto said he is still dealing with hamstring injuries he suffered last month. Here are highlights:

Muto on dealing with injuries: “The doctors told me it would be six weeks to heal, but here we are after four. But wrestlers have to be heroes, they have to be superhuman, and that’s what I will be one more time tomorrow.”

Naito on ending Muto’s career: “Bittersweet, that I end the career of the man who got me into professional wrestling. Just like you wanted, I’ll reduce you to a pile of white ash. I will never forget tomorrow. I’m as excited as I can be, so if I had anything to say to myself, it would be tranquilo- assen na yo. As I said to him in Osaka, this won’t be one last grand piece of art for Muto, but complete defeat and humiliation.”