Keiji Muto Tore His Thigh Muscle During Final Great Muta Match

In an interview with Toyko Sports, Keiji Muto revealed that he tore a thigh muscle during his final match as the Great Muta last month. He teamed with Sting and Darby Allin against AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. Here are highlights:

On his final match against Tetsuya Naito: “I’m going to have a good match, but I played a match 10 days ago and tore a muscle in my thigh. I’m in a pinch, but I’ll do my best.”

On using a wheelchair: “Both my hamstrings (thighs) are torn. I had a CT scan, too. Luckily, I didn’t have a tear, but it hurts anyway. It’s been 10 days since the injury, but it hasn’t healed at all. Furthermore, on this day, all movement other than on the stage was by wheelchair.”

On other injuries: “Knee pain is a chronic pain and I’m used to it, but my muscles are in severe pain. It’s like I’ve put an extra load on my knees and hip joints. Will I make it in time for the retirement match? I don’t know! I feel like I’ve been given a trial by the gods of professional wrestling. I don’t know what to do. I only train my upper body, but it’s really hard to do. I’m so stressed. The biggest pinch at the end. I want to extend it for another month…”