Keith Lee Reportedly Getting New WWE Theme at Payback

Those who aren’t big fans of Keith Lee’s new theme song from his Raw debut have some good news coming their way: a new theme song is in the works. The wrestling music blog Arenataping noted on Twitter that Lee’s new theme song will premiere this Sunday at Payback and will be created by Def Rebel, with lyrics by Sergio Veneno. Def Rebel will also have the official theme song for Payback with their track titled (appropriately enough) “Payback.”

Def Rebel is the new music production company that WWE has been working with after CFO$ parted ways with the company last year. We noted back in May that WWE had filed to trademark the “Def Rebel” name, which is the group that is now working with WWE Music.

Def Rebel is another name for the music production company DJDTP, who have been working together since early last year and have done theme songs for Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Tyson Fury, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, and more. WWE has yet to confirm the new theme, but Def Rebel’s Anthony Mirabella noted earlier this week in his Instagram stories that he was working on a new Lee theme.

Lee is set to face Randy Orton at Payback, which takes place Sunday and airs live on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.