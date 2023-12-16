Keith Lee Reveals That Shane Taylor Is ‘Not Him’

– During last night’s ROH Final Battle event, Keith Lee beat his rival Shane Taylor in a singles match. After the match, Lexy Nair spoke about Keith Lee, who has been mentioning an unnamed individual, “him,” for weeks who he wanted to step into the ring with. Following his victory at Final Battle, Lexy Nair assumed Lee was talking about Shane Taylor. However, Shane Taylor revealed, “Lexy, Shane Taylor is not him *laughs*.”

Keith lee then walked away with Lexy Nair being confused. It’s still unknown who is “him” that Lee is referring to.