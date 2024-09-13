Kelani Jordan Credits Shawn Michaels & Triple H For Making WWE Programming More Diverse

Kelani Jordan recently weighed in on WWE’s diversity and credited Shawn Michaels and Triple H for their work in making it more so. Jordan spoke with Behind The Title and talked about how the company is more diverse and talked about some of the talent paving the way. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On the women’s division’s diversity: “WWE is way more diverse now, which is super cool. I’m so thankful. The Big 3, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade (Cargill), are helping continue to pave the way for girls like us. Nia Jax and all these other people and all these other greats, it’s cool to see how they are paving the way. I still feel that our audience is not majority people of color. You still receive hate on social media and stuff.”

On Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s efforts in that arena: “Our team, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, are doing a great job making the show diverse. Then there are fans who don’t like change. But there are fans who love it. The black community on Twitter are like, ‘Yeah, Black power.’ Then there are people who are like, ‘No, what the heck.’ It’s kind of both, but our team is doing a great job of making it diverse. It’s just the fans aren’t used to it. Not everyone, but some of them.”