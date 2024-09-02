wrestling / News
Kelani Jordan Retains Women’s North American Title at NXT No Mercy
Kelani Jordan was able to get past Wendy Choo at NXT No Mercy with her North American Championship reign intact. Jordan defeated Choo at Sunday’s show, defeating her rival after a split-legged moonsault.
After the match, Tatum Paxley snuck up behind Choo and put her in a dragon sleeper on the mat, getting revenge after Choo attacked her on NXT last month. You can see some highlights below.
Jordan is the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion and her reign stands at 85 days. She won the title in a six-woman ladder match at NXT Battleground.
