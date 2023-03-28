– Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank Coba, announced that she and her husband, Joe Koba, are expecting their first child together, per Entertainment Tonight. Kelly Kelly is 14 weeks along and expected to give birth on September 25. Below are some highlights:

Kelly Kelly on how she’s feeling: “I am feeling amazing. I’ve been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it’s here, it’s just been such a great experience.”

On her first trimester: “Obviously, the first trimester is not so dreamy with all the morning sickness. But once I got out of that, the second trimester has been great. I feel like I’m myself again and have all the energy to do the things I love and missed during the first trimester like working out, etcetera.”

On her past struggles with pregnancy and sharing her journey: “I think for me, the reason I wanted to be so open about my journey was because of the positive response I got back from so many fans and people all around the world, including men, after I shared about my miscarriage and how that experience has also affected them. The overwhelming responses of ‘Thank you so much for sharing your story, I wish it was talked about more,’ was really all I needed to be inspired to want to be a strong voice and to be open and honest about my fertility journey.”

On taking a break from wrestling: “This definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family. I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back. So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby? Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands?”

Kelly Kelly made her last in-ring appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, competing in the women’s Rumble match as a surprise entrant. She also competed in the women’s Rumble at the 2020 event. On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Kelly Kelly and her husband. She also shared the following pregnancy photos with her husband below: