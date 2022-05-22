Kelly Kelly on Returning for the Royal Rumble, Who She’d Like to Face as Her Final Opponents

– Speaking to the Dropkick Podcast at WrestleCon 2022, former WWE Superstar Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly) discussed her recent WWE return at the Royal Rumble earlier this, potential final opponents and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kelly Kelly on returning for the Royal Rumble this year: “I always love coming back to Rumbles. This was my third one, but it was different because I loved my outfit. It was my favorite of all time. It was cool to be in the ring, not with everybody in there but just Sasha [Banks] and Tamina, and have that moment. I always wanted to work with Sasha so it was really cool to be able to do that.”

On the opponents she’d like to face for a final matchup: “I would say either Sasha [Banks] or Charlotte Flair for sure.”

Kelly Kelly on her favorite opponents: “I have so many. I loved working with Layla, Candice Michelle, Maryse, Beth Pheonix, Michelle McCool, Eve, and the list goes on and on. I’ve been very lucky to work with some amazing women.”

On how she learned how to deal with hate comments on social media: “I think because I was thrown into it at such a young age when Twitter started to really boom, that’s because I got so much hate in the beginning, I had to learn how to deal with that at such a young age. Now, at my age, I just learned how to get through it. It’s not easy. It takes years to learn how to get through that and how to manage that, and how to tune it out.”