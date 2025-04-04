Kelly Kelly Looks Back At WWE Divas Title Win, Telling Vince McMahon She Wanted a Reign

Kelly Kelly had a run as WWE Divas Champion back in 2011, and she recently looked back on winning the title. Kelly spoke with Byron Scott’s Fast Break about her title win, which came when she beat Brie Bella on Monday Night Raw and lasted for 104 days, noting that she had made an appeal directly to Vince McMahon for a title reign.

“It was really cool to get to beat Brie for the Divas Championship,” Kelly recalled (per Fightful). “The really cool part about that was it was night for fans voting. Fans got to vote on who they wanted to see in the matches. We found out that day we were having the match. There was three of us; me, Eve Torres, or Beth Phoenix. Whoever the audience chose would end up winning the championship. We didn’t know who they were choosing. It was like, ‘Brie, you have to learn three matches and have an hour to memorize them.’ As soon as they announce who they want to see go against Brie, that’s who is winning. We’re all standing there. When it showed the results, the numbers I had were crazy. Apparently, they went over into the next match. I think I was at 90% of the votes. As soon as I saw my name, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I’m winning.’ You get shown on camera and walk out to the ring. It was that immediate. I remember feeling so much emotion. I had been there for five years. This was my moment. It was my time.”

She continued, “I had gone to Vince a few weeks before that. I went to his office, and I never go because he’s a scary boss. He’s great. He was such the boss. He was at every rehearsal, ‘This is how I want everything.’ It’s like going to the principal’s office. I just knew, after five years, I was talking to my family and friends and they’re like, ‘Go talk to him. Tell him you want a championship.’ ‘Alright, fine.’ One day, I got the guts, I went into his office, and I said, ‘Vince, l think I’d really make a good champion. I really want the opportunity.’ He’s like, ‘Okay, Kelly.’ This match came along, and obviously it’s scripted, but that part was not. It was up to the fans. They probably had a feeling Kelly was going to win because I was the big babyface at the time. I won the match; I was bawling, holding the championship. It was amazing.”

Kelly’s reign came to an end against Beth Phoenix at WWE Hell in a Cell 2011.