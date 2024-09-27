Ken Shamrock Says Kurt Angle Didn’t Need To Ask Permission To Use Ankle Lock

Ken Shamrock says he was fine with Kurt Angle using the ankle lock that he made famous in WWE. Angle used the distinctive submission throughout his career after Shamrock popularized the hold as his finisher, and the latter was asked about Angle using the move during his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if Angle ever asked for permission to use the hold: “No, and he didn’t need to. I remember when that first started happening they were like ‘He stole your ankle lock,’ and I was like ‘Huh?’ That doesn’t even equate in my brain. I learned [the ankle lock] from somebody…If he would’ve done it while I was [in WWE] it would’ve been a problem.”

On people thinking about him when Angle used the move: “There’s the compliment…It’s like saying ‘That’s something that was important’… Were you part of making [wrestling] better? And by little things like that? Yes, I made it better.”