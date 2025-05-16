wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock On Being Mentioned In WWE Hall of Fame Induction For Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13
The Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 13 became the first Immortal Moment in the WWE Hall of Fame, and Ken Shamrock was honored to get a call out during the induction. Shamrock was the guest referee for the match and was given a shout-out a couple of times during the induction, something he commented on in an interview with the Toronto Sun.
“Yeah, I mean, it was an honor,” Shamrock said (per Fightful). “Those guys deserve everything and they did a tremendous job. Like I said, I’ve said this over and over whenever I’ve been interviewed and we talk about that match: I didn’t know whether or not I was capable of actually reffing a wrestling match because I’d never done it. I knew what I was doing in fighting but wrestling was a whole nother thing, right? I experienced it a little bit but never in that side, and this was a big match. These guys were like megastars and so I’m thinking like, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up,’ because I didn’t feel like I could fake it and I could do those things, and that’s when I went into pro wrestling.”
He continued, “I didn’t know whether or not I was able to act or not act but be able to create a character like those guys were doing and when I got into that match, I’ve said it many times, two minutes, three minutes into that match, I couldn’t tell whether I was reffing a wrestling match or whether an MMA match. I mean, they did a heck of a job. It was tremendous.”
Shamrock is under a WWE Legends contract.
