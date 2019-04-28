wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock Praises Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll Title Match
– As previously reported, the NWA Crockett Cup made its return last night on pay-per-view. In the main event, NWA World champion Nick Aldis retained his title over Marty Scurll via submission. Former WWE Superstar and NWA World champion Ken Shamrock commented on the match on Twitter, praising the work of Scurll and Aldis.
Shamrock wrote on Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll, “What a night atThe #CROCKETTCUP @RealNickAldis and @MartyScurll left it all in the ring along, with about a half a pint of blood!” You can check out his tweet below. You can also check out 411’s full recap of the Crockett Cup event at the above link.
What a night atThe #CROCKETTCUP @RealNickAldis and @MartyScurll left it all in the ring along, with about a half a pint of blood! pic.twitter.com/d4kv9s5f0R
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) April 28, 2019
We gave you everything we had. #tenpoundsofgold #CROCKETTCUP #AldisVsScurll pic.twitter.com/4DPpwgbwkc
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) April 28, 2019
