Kenn Doane Reportedly Hired as WWE Performance Center Coach

– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane, aka Kenny Dysktra, has been hired in a coaching staff role at the WWE Performance Center. Per the report, Doane, age 35, has been working at the Performance Cener for the last several weeks.

The former Spirit Squad member and WWE World tag team champion had announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling earlier this year. He was initially trained by WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski. Kenn Doane later started working for OVW, WWE’s former developmental territory, in 2003. He later joined WWE in 2006 as a member of the Spirit Squad under the ring name Kenny Dykstra. He was released by WWE in 2008. He and Mike Mondo reunited for a brief return as The Spirit Squad in WWE in 2016.

Besides WWE, Dyktra’s other past wrestling experience includes Dragon Gate USA, New York Wrestling Connection, Preston City Wrestling, and House of Hardcore.