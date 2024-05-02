Kenny Omega Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacked By The Elite

Kenny Omega made an appearance to close this week’s AEW Dynamite and was assaulted by the Elite. Wednesday night’s show saw Omega come out to the ring and talk about his dealing with diverticulitis and said that he was lucky that he showed up when he did and was 24 hours away from possibly dying. He said that he was going to continue fighting to return to the ring.

Omega then talked about he, like the Young Bucks, is an EVP and will have some of the power in AEW while Tony Khan is out of action. He criticized the Elite for abusing their power, which led to Kazuchika Okada coming out. Omega teased a match with the two soon, which led to Jack Perry attacking Omega from behind. Omega hit Perry with a snap dragon suplex but Okada stopped him from hitting a V-Trigger and Perry hit him in the stomach with a chair.

The Bucks then came out and hit Omega with an EVP Trigger. Omega ended up being stretchered out of the arena after FTR made the save for him, but the Bucks attacked FTR and tipped over the stretcher.