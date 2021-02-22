Kenny Omega On Brock Lesnar: ‘One Of The Greatest Athletes And Performers Of All Time’

Dream matches have been a popular point of discussion among wrestling fans as of late, mainly due to the working relationship between AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and other promotions. Some fans seem interested in a Kenny Omega vs. Brock Lesnar match, and Omega offered his response on that possibility.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about a potential match with Lesnar, Omega responded with his thoughts on the former WWE Champion and what it would take to defeat him in a singles match.

“Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time. I’d need more friends if I were to face him,” Omega wrote.

Of course, before Omega starts focusing on a potential match with Lesnar, he’ll probably turn his attention to his upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution on March 7.