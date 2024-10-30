Kenny Omega Set For Guest Appearance At NJPW Power Struggle

Kenny Omega will make an appearance at NJPW Power Struggle next week. NJPW announced that the AEW star will appear at the event in Osaka on November 4th.

The full announcement reads:

Kenny Omega to appear at Power Struggle!

Power Struggle in EDION Arena Osaka is set to be loaded enough with championship action up and down a card headlined by Zack Sabre Jr. and Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Fans from all over the world will be watching an event that’s sure to see ground laid on the road to the Tokyo Dome January 4 & 5.

That includes one special guest who plans on seeing the action up close and personal. Kenny Omega will be at EDION Arena Osaka for a special guest appearance! After a reunion at NJPW’s offices with Hiroshi Tanahashi created buzz across the wrestling world, what will come from this special appearance?