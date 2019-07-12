Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’

– Kenny Omega is contractually able to work with NJPW, but don’t expect that to happen. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the relationship between AEW and NJPW remains “non-existent” and NJPW has no interested in bringing Omega over for any shows.

The site notes that NJPW was told by the Young Bucks and others of their plans for AEW well before the announcement of the promotion, and that they wanted to work together. New Japan responded by pulling all of the American talent they thought were going to AEW off of New Year’s Dash show. A meeting was scheduled after Wrestle Kingdom 13, but NJPW has been cold to the idea of working with AEW the entire time. Omega is able to work with the company but there have been no attempts to book him, and while there is speculation he could end up working against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 2020, as of now that is not the case.