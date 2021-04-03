wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Praises Kurt Angle After Angle Called Him A Dream Opponent

April 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega AEW

Earlier this week, Kurt Angle said in an interview with Forbes that Kenny Omega is a dream opponent of his and noted that he reminded him of AJ Styles. Omega has read the interview as well and praised Angle on Twitter.

He wrote: “The best all-rounder to ever do it, folks. I’ll drink to that.

