Kenny Omega Praises Kurt Angle After Angle Called Him A Dream Opponent
April 3, 2021 | Posted by
Earlier this week, Kurt Angle said in an interview with Forbes that Kenny Omega is a dream opponent of his and noted that he reminded him of AJ Styles. Omega has read the interview as well and praised Angle on Twitter.
He wrote: “The best all-rounder to ever do it, folks. I’ll drink to that.”
The best all-rounder to ever do it, folks. I’ll drink to that. https://t.co/64bMMZlYZX pic.twitter.com/xJWlyWllDR
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 2, 2021
