KENTA Wins GHC Heavyweight Title At NOAH 25th Anniversary Show

KENTA is the new GHC Heavyweight Champion, capturing the title at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s 25th anniversary show. As you can see below, KENTA won the title in the main event of Sunday’s show, defeating Kenoh with a GTS to get the win.

This marks KENTA’s second run with the title and ends Kenoh’s reign at just one day. Kenoh won the title at night one of the 25th anniversary show from OZAWA to mark his fourth (albeit brief) title reign.