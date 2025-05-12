Kenzie Paige Says She’ll Earn Natalya’s Respect at NWA Crockett Cup

In an interview with Fightful, Kenzie Paige spoke about her match with Natalya at the NWA Crockett Cup and vowed that she would earn her respect. Paige will defend her NWA Women’s title against the WWE veteran. The event happens on May 17.

When asked about her feelings about the NWA, she said: “I’m 23 years old and I’m one of the vets of the NWA. But it’s really shaped me. Obviously, when I started, I looked way different than I do now. I was 185 pounds, 19 years old. A lot of people would argue that I had no business being there, right? So it kind of put me in this position where I had to grow up. I had to become a superstar, get my shit together, if you will—sorry for cussing—but get my stuff together, if you will, but it’s really made me grow up. It’s made me grow a lot in life and in professional wrestling. So it’s changed my life, changed my family’s life. So all positive for the NWA.”

Then, her match with Natalya came up. She added: “I’m not doing this match to have the best NWA Women’s Championship match. I’m not doing this match to even to an extent retain the [Burke.] I’m doing this to gain your respect because I deserve your respect. I deserve respect from everyone for everything that I’ve done for not only the National Wrestling Alliance, but anyone I come in contact with. I try to be a lending hand, and I really thought that’s what Natty was, but maybe she’s not.“