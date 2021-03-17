Kevin Fertig Files For Trademark of WWE Gimmicks ‘Mordecai’ and ‘Kevin Thorn’

PWInsider reports that Kevin Fertig filed for trademarks on March 12 for his WWE gimmicks ‘Kevin Thorn’ and ‘Mordecai’. Fertig was Thorn during the WWE revival of ECW, while he portrayed Mordecai a few years prior as part of the Smackdown brand.

The filing for Mordecai is for: “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20040400. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040400”

The filing for Thorne is for: “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20060800. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20060800”