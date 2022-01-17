Kevin Fertig Says He Needs Surgery For A Torn Bicep

In a post on Facebook, Kevin Fertig announced that she will require surgery after suffering a torn bicep in his left arm. Fertig, formerly Kevin Thorne and Mordecai in WWE, got the injury while working for OWV as part of their Nightmare Rumble.

He wrote: “Well [email protected]!!! Happy Birthday to me !! Decided to do just one more Show @ovwwrestling in Louisville this weekend and enter in their Royal Rumble , let’s just say I’m not made for this shit anymore!! I did make it down to the Final 3 thou before it happened!!

Bicep —- is now torn off bone and surgery probably on Tuesday or Wednesday!! Birthday — Monday!! Lol.

Definitely going to stick to real estate from here!! Multiple Offer situations don’t hurt this bad!! Well most anyway!

Huge Thanks to @thedavidherro for keeping @kkdgfertig from kicking my ass and the I told you so’s to about 3!

Huge love to @therealalsnow @thescottgarland @mrpec_tacular @chrismasters310 @thearonfiles @thekalherro @thedougbasham and all the great guys in OVW, it was great seeing you all and love text checking on me in late hours this AM!!

Huge Thanks to @drkux for getting me in and home quick! Still want that sponge — bath thou!! —

Now Krogers pharmacy needs to open quickly cuz my meds have wore off and this shit freaking hurts!!!!