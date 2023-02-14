– During a recent interview with the Shining Wizards Podcast, NJPW broadcaster Kevin Kelly discussed Jay White, who might be on his way to free agency. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jay White on the Hikuleo vs. Jay White Loser Leaves Japan match: “None of us were happy about it. It was a lose-lose situation. It was either gonna be ‘Switchblade’ Jay White, the current top guy, or Hikuleo, the future top guy. Do I want to give up my All-Pro wide receiver, or do I want to give up my number one draft pick, who in a couple of years is gonna hopefully top all the records that the All-Pro set?”

Kelly on Hikuleo: “I think it speaks to the level of talent that Hikukeo has that he was in that spot. Let’s say Ken Patera wanted to leave the WWWF. He wouldn’t wrestle a Jose Estrada in a Loser Leave the Company match. He would wrestle a Chief Jay Strongbow, a top guy. He would wrestle a Pedro Morales, and the Intercontinental Title would be on the line. That’s what you’d have. So Hikukeo is in that conversation with Jay White, although Hikukeo hasn’t done what Jay White has done yet.”

Kelly on White potentially staying in NJPW: “I don’t think so. I think this is just what he’s doing. What else is there for him to do except conquer America? Where in that is written that he can’t do that under the New Japan banner? I don’t know, we seem to have some operations that are based in the US.”

White is still scheduled to work at least one more New Japan event. He is scheduled to face Eddie Kingston this weekend at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.