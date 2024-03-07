– Wrestling broadcaster Kevin Kelly has noticeably been removed from the AEW roster (h/t PWInsider). Kelly, who was the broadcaster for AEW Collision since the launch of the show last June, drew attention due to comments he made on social media claiming he was “libeled” by Ian, which is believed to be referring to ROH broadcaster Ian Riccaboni. He also said he was continually getting “pushed aside” in his broadcaster role.

In a series of posts he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (March 2), Kevin Kelly wrote, “I do the same thing in AEW because it’s critical to explain the why. But the idea of what I bring to the table is lost there because Ian libeled me. So I sit on the bench, valued by my peers, waiting to get my number called.” He continued later, “I keep asking why but get pushed aside. It’s ok because there is no one better than me. Ask the ones that know and they’ll tell you.”

Prior to signing with AEW, Kelly was the lead English broadcaster for NJPW. He’s also worked in both ROH and WWE. AEW has not yet issued any statement regarding Kevin Kelly’s status.

