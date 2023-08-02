Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors Set For All Star Junior USA Tournament

Kevin Knight and Clark Connors will do battle in the All Star Junior USA Tournament at All Star Junior Festival USA. NJPW announced the match on Tuesday as a first-round tournament bout at the Philadelphia show.

Kevin Knight to face Clark Connors at ASJF 2023! 【NJoA】

One night tournament set for Philly

All Star Junior festival has its first singles match added to the card with the announcement of Kevin Knight for the lineup today, and that’s not all!

Announced today is the All Star Jr. USA Tournament! The four man single elimination one night tournament will see one entrant with the distinction of reigning over the All Star Junior Festival. That’s a distinction that Clark Connors wants to add to his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Championship- but Kevin Knight wants that honour as well. A former junior tag champion himself, Knight has ill feelings toward a one time LA Dojo ally, stemming from Connors joining BULLET CLUB War Dogs, and then defeating the Jet on night one of Best of the Super Jr. earlier this year. Redemption would also see Knight advance to the final later in the night, but against whom?

