Kevin Ku Says Deadlock Pro Wrestling Is His “Favorite Place” In The Indie Territory

In a recent interview with The Spotlight, Violence Is Forever’s Kevin Ku explained his history with and love for Deadlock Pro Wrestling (via Fightful). The wrestler commended the NC-based promotion for their style, their fans, and their production value, comparing the company favorably to Ring of Honor at its height. You can find a highlight from Ku and watch the complete interview below.

On why he loves Deadlock Pro Wrestling: “I’ve been a day one person there because I was on their first show. I think they appreciated that I didn’t treat them like a bunch of weirdos when they reached out to me completely cold about this random show in North Carolina that was not in a large city. We’ve just grown to love their style. We talk to them a lot, especially while we were in Japan, how their presentation and their style is very much Ring of Honor in the golden era. That’s how they want their wrestlers presented and I think we fit in so well. Their fans are crazy. They’re not traditional wrestling fans. They are podcast fans that come to the show and become wrestling fans. They are appreciative of what’s going on in the ring. They’re not jaded by anything. They don’t care about what’s going on at another company. They just love DPW. That’s so rare that you build a fanbase from something else and then bring it into wrestling and it grows from there. They’ve only been around for a little over a year and they’ve already done a tour of Japan. Who can really say that? They are all super cool. John, Tony, James, they are all so cool to work with. They are so open to any idea that me and Dom have. They cage match we had with WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry), we were like, ‘We want to bleed, we want to make this special. We want this to be as violent as we can in these parameters.’ They were like, ‘please, do whatever you need to do.’ Any pre-tapes or promos we have to do, they give us a couple of bullet points, but they don’t direct us anywhere. That’s another thing that is really cool. They think about presentation, video packages, they pay for good lighting. All their production is really nice. It’s probably my favorite place to be on the indies.”