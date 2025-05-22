Kevin Nash Denies Bob Holly’s Story About Confronting Him In Locker Room

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about a long-standing story told by former WWE wrestler Bob Holly in which Holly claims he confronted Nash in the locker room, drew an “X” on his chin, and told him that’s where he was going to hit him. You can check out some highlights below:

On the story: “So you’re [the] opening match, and you’re fucking with the champion, who’s also a member of The Kliq. How long do you think he’s got a job if he does that?”

On confronting Bob about it: “I actually asked Bob about that. Like, years later, we were on some indie show together. And I said, ‘Where’d you come up with that?’ I said, ‘That never happened.’”

On Holly: “Bob’s a nice guy. But one of the one of the funniest things is, is Bob and I never had a f**king problem. Like he was Sid’s f**king buddy, and him and Sid f**king trained. And it was like, I could see it if you were f**king — if you didn’t go to the gym, Bob had no use for you..

“No, it didn’t happen. And to me it’s like — to bring up something that’s bulls**t? When did his book come out? I guarantee it wasn’t before I talked to him. Anybody that knows the Kliq, knows that if that was a fact, then one, one of us — I mean, it would have been a sucker punch, and then the other guys would have wiener dogged them. [It] came out in 2013 [Holly’s book release]. What else is salacious in his book? It’s got to be one of his better stories, right?”

