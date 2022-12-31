– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled facing Triple H in a Sledgehammer Ladder Match at WWE TLC 2011. This is the only time Nash competed in a Ladder Match in his wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“What do you mean both don’t normally? How about f**king never. How about I’ve never done one in my life, I’ve got 17 knee operations, and f**king he’s running the show and I get to talk to him for about eight minutes in the ring before the doors open. That was my last match. Everybody else gets to have a last match. That was mine, f**k me.”

The bout was the last singles match for Kevin Nash in WWE. Nash did have one more WWE match appearance, competing in the Rumble match at the 2014 Royal Rumble.