Kevin Nash Says He Doesn’t Watch Smackdown, Wasn’t Familiar With LA Knight

Kevin Nash has responded to some of the pushback he’s received for calling LA Knight a ripoff of the Rock. Nash got the internet stirred up when he referred to Knight as a “blatant ripoff” of the Rock, and he addressed the comments on his latest podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On not watching Smackdown: “One thing I’ve gotta say is, four-five years ago, man, I thought wrestling was gonna die. I was like, ‘God, every show is bad.’ Then Raw started getting better. I’ve just never been a Smackdown guy. We didn’t have Smackdown, and when I went back, I was rarely on it. I was always a Raw guy, so I just watch Raw. That’s the show I watch. That’s the show that I watch every week. I watch NXT probably the second-most of anything, and now that they’re sending Raw guys down to NXT, now it’s got my interest because I’m trying to see who there giving a rub to, that they’re probably gonna bring up to the main roster. The production is, Kevin Dunn has always been so far above everybody else from a production standpoint. There were a lot of people that were saying, ‘Does Vince have his hands in creative?’ It’s like, I watch the show, and I said it a couple weeks ago, I said, ‘Am I the only that sees a better continuity going from match to interview?’ It just seemed like things are clicking. I don’t know.”

On the fans getting behind Knight: “If LA Knight, if he’s the chosen one, if he’s the people’s champion, then he’s the people champion. It doesn’t f**king matter to me. If his segments do a number and that f**king helps WWE, which I’m a stockholder, and it makes my buddy f**king Paul’s life easier, then f**k, get over dude. It was just one of those things where I don’t watch Smackdown, so dude, I didn’t know who the f**k your were, and I apologize. But some of us that are in professional wrestling actually watch sports, watch film, occasions read a book. I do other things besides watch wrestling. There’s 394 hours of wrestling on television a week. I just can’t do it.”