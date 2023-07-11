– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his opinion of WWE Superstar LA Knight, calling him a ripoff of The Rock. On this week’s Kliq This, Nash doubled down on his opinion on LA Knight, noting that many people share his thoughts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on LA Knight: “There’s so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/Austin. I mean, the guy’s been in the business for like 10 years — why didn’t he get over anywhere else? If you’re not over in three years, it’s probably just not gonna happen.”

Nash on why it doesn’t make sense for WWE to invest in Knight: “I’m just not going to take all the assets that I’ve gathered, in the last 30 years, go to the roulette wheel, put it on double green zero, and give it a spin.”

On thinking LA Knight was a rib at first: “I was like, ‘Okay, this is a rib, right?’ And then, it’s not — it’s just what the character is. So, I get hot, and I’m like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me, right?’ But they [fans on social media] said I buried the guy. I didn’t say he couldn’t work, I’ve never seen him in the ring. I just said it [the character] wasn’t very original.”

On not being apologetic for his thoughts: “I’m not gonna apologize. I think it’s a blatant rip-off, but I didn’t mean any harm.”