Kevin Nash Says LA Knight Is A Rip Off of The Rock

In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful, Kevin Nash gave his take on LA Knight, calling him a rip-off of The Rock and unoriginal. Knight has developed a following among wrestling fans and has been getting huge reactions at WWE events.

Nash said: “Am the only one that sees an absolute ripoff of The Rock? To the point where he cut the promo on fucking Logan Paul or whatever the fuck is name is. He said, ‘Yeah, stick it,’ the only thing he didn’t do was turn that motherfucker sideways. What, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original…’Oh, man, his promo.’ His promos…’Finally, LA Knight has come back as a white guy.’ If you don’t put that Money in the Bank in Paul’s hands so you can, the rest of the year, say, ‘Oh, fuck, yeah, but the wildcard is, will Logan Paul be there?’ If you don’t get some mileage out of that, then uncle. I don’t know this guy, LA Knight. I don’t know him, but I’ll tell you one thing, I got a text message from him, I’m just gonna read what it says. ‘Hey Nash, I know you don’t know me. I’ve got an idea of this character. He’s called the Scorpion King. What do you think?’ This is bullshit, okay. Rock was the Scorpion King. Then he said he’s in talks with Disney. I don’t know what the fuck’s going on.”