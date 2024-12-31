wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Says The Kliq Wasn’t A Faction: ‘We Never Wrestled Together’
December 31, 2024
In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash said that The Kliq was never a proper wrestling faction because they were never all together on screen. The group consisted of Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Sean Waltman.
He said: “We never wrestled together. It was a backstage political group. I’d say we were a bunch of cutthroat motherfuckers that held a lot of people back. [Smiles] See, I said that with a straight face, and people will buy that. ‘He even said it.’ No, it was five guys that loved the business and had very like psychology, and if you didn’t, we’d beat it into you [laughs].“
