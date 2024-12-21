– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the late King Kong Bundy, and how WWE attempted to take away an important part of his gimmick when he returned in WWE. Bundy liked to beat his opponents using a five-count to show how thoroughly he dominated them. It seems after Bundy returned to WWE in 1994, officials attempted to not use the five-count in one of his matches. Nash stated the following on Bundy (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Bundy was a good dude. I remember…they did him so dirty too, man. So he came back, and he had a job match. And…so he beat the guy, and [he] f*****g covered him, and he [the ref] goes ‘One, two, three.’ Bundy looked at him and he goes ‘No, five!’ I think Joey Morella was the f*****g referee, and he said ‘No m**********r, we’re not doing that.'”

Bundy passed away in March 2019 at the age of 61.