Kevin Nash Says An MRI Found Herniated Discs That He Attributes To Cumulative Damage From Wrestling

Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast (per Fightful).

During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed getting an MRI that showed he had herniated discs. Here are the highlights:

On the pain he deals with: “I don’t know how old they are. If they’re eight, they’ve already googled, ‘Is this shit fake?’ It’s like anything else. When somebody says, ‘Is what you do fake,’ you say, ‘Yeah.’ They go, ‘Not the chairs.’ I go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the fakest thing of all.’ Because they would end up defending your business, to where if you do the [David] Schultz and pop somebody’s eardrum, ‘So that feel fake?’”

On a recent discovery: “I woke up off an airplane a couple weeks ago. I didn’t take a bump, I didn’t do shit, I didn’t work out, I didn’t jerk off, I didn’t take a fucking straining dump, and man, I had sciatica, and it didn’t go away, and I went and got an MRI, and I’ve got a couple herniated discs, and that ain’t from anything except cumulative damage to doing that ‘fake’ bullshit, landing on wood, with a 300-pound guy landing on top of you.”