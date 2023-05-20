– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about WWE Senior Director of Content and Development Jeremy Borash establishing himself as a “right-hand man” for WWE executive Triple H. Nash credited Borash for putting together the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick in Impact Wrestling. He said stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “Borash is absolutely a breed above [others]. I mean, he’s like Triple H’s right-hand man.”

Borash joined WWE back in early 2018.